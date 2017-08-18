Travel to Barcelona halted following recent terror attack

In the wake of the most recent attack overseas, some travel agents in western Mass. have gotten calls to change their trips to Spain, some avoiding Barcelona all together.

In the wake of a terror attack in the heart of a tourist destination in Barcelona, Spain, local authorities are asking those to avoid the Las Ramblas area where a van plowed into a crowd of people.

Denise Nowak said that she hasn’t gotten too many calls to change trips, but another agency in western Mass. reported a couple asking to avoid the city of Barcelona at the end of a tour of the country.

“No you don't want to be on vacation and feel like you're looking over your shoulder all the time, but watch around see what's going on.”

Cruises to Barcelona leave from Boston each week and even today those ships still stopped in port, following the attack.

Travel experts say it’s also a good reminder to check your passport, as it’s best to have six months of validity when traveling abroad.

