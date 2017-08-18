Hampden County Sheriff office launches Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative

The Hampden County Sheriff's office is helping kids get back to school this year.

The Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative will be giving away nearly 15-hundred free backpacks at an event next weekend, but it goes beyond backpacks.

Ed Caisse is the mastermind behind the Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative.

It's a program that helps build the community and strengthen relationships.

"To make their neighborhoods safer, to deal with quality of life issues within their neighborhoods, so we're trying to build unity."

As kids across Holyoke get ready to go back to school, Ed and the Hampden County Sheriff's Department are helping those who may not have the resources to go back with what they need.

"Because of all the agencies that were able to partner with us this year, we'll be giving out some nice stuff in these backpacks."

Parents can come down to McNally field, right behind the Kelly School in Holyoke to pick up a backpack, Saturday August 26.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.