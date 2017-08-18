Wilbraham summer camp takes precautions with kids during solar eclipse

With the eclipse next week comes the danger of outdoor exposure and one kids camp in Wilbraham is taking precautions.

The YMCA at Stony Brook Acres Kids Camp in Wilbraham will have soccer, basketball, swimming and races, but when the time comes for the eclipse, the kids will head indoors for snacks and movies.

Dexter Johnson with the YMCA, said that the plan is mostly precautionary and outfitting hundreds of kids with approved eclipse glasses would be very difficult to coordinate.

“We just decided with about 120 kids here next week-- just trying to make sure every kid keeps the glasses on would be a little tough.”

The major danger is the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

In fact, the American Astronomical Society said that even a welding helmet, if not the right shade, can leave you under protected.

Johnson told Western Mass News that similar situations will happen at other YMCA run camps in West Springfield and Springfield, but since this camp in Wilbraham is outdoors with little tree cover, they knew they had to do something.

“So if parents want to come early and pick their children up, that's even better. They can experience that with their children.”

And campers are excited whether their indoors or out, to see their very first solar eclipse.

