Woman sustains serious injuries following crash in Springfield

Springfield Fire crews responded to the area of 771 Page Blvd in front of the McDonald's tonight around 5:39pm for a motorvehicle accident involving a Ford Escape and a Ford F-350 truck.

Aide to the Fire Commissioner Dennis Leger stated that they had to use the jaws of life to extricate a 64 year old female from the driver's seat of the Ford Escape.

She is said to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

