Widespread West Nile Virus activity detected in East Longmeadow

A growing number of positive samples of the West Nile Virus in mosquitoes have been tested in East Longmeadow.

The state Department of Public Health said that at least 15 samples taken August 14 in East Longmeadow tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The town's public health department told Western Mass News that they expect the virus will increase in intensity throughout August and early September.

Residents are taking precautions.

The findings indicate widespread West Nile Virus activity.

Mosquito samples taken in Springfield, Amherst, Greenfield, Deerfield, Northampton, and Pittsfield have also tested positive for West Nile.

