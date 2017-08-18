State Police arrest man in Holyoke following brief chase in stolen vehicle

A Southampton man was arrested in Holyoke after a brief car and foot chase this afternoon.

State police said they spotted a suspicious vehicle on Route 5 around 3:40pm, and when the driver, 29-year-old Peter Cousineau saw the trooper's cruiser, he quickly drove away on Whitings Farm Road.

The chase ended when the suspect struck a curb, exited the vehicle, and then fled on foot.

He was caught and arrested soon thereafter.

Holyoke Police were called in to assist.

Cousineau was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of heroin.

He'll spend the weekend in the Hampden County House of Correction and will be arraigned Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.