Holyoke man arrested on firearm charges

A Holyoke man was arrested yesterday afternoon after members of the police department spoke to a group of individuals in an alley on Maple Street.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told Western Mass News the alley was a known hot spot for gang activity and drug sales.

Members of the Holyoke Police Narcotics Unit, Task Force Members from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Members of the FBI's Gang Task Force (GTF) arrived to the scene and arrested John Luis Sanchez, 24 of Holyoke on the following charges:

Trespass

Carrying / Possession of a Firearm W/O a License to Carry

Possession of Ammo without an FID Card

Improper Storage of a Weapon

Receiving Stolen Property Over $250 (handgun)

Along with a stolen .40 caliber S&W semi-automatic handgun, loaded with 7 rounds that was previously reported stolen out of East Longmeadow in 2013, police seized 42 bags of heroin that was dropped to the ground by one of the subjects in the alley.

Sanchez was arraigned in Holyoke District Court today.

