Western Mass. residents head to 'Free Speech Rally' in Boston

Thousands are expected to descend on the Boston Common later this morning including some western Mass. residents.



This morning at the Daily Hampshire Gazette parking lot in Northampton a group of residents met up to attend and counterprotest the rally together. They told Western Mass News that they're headed to Boston today to make their voices heard and spread their message which they say is a peaceful one.

The violence at last weekend's "Unite the Right" rally in Virginia certainly has a lot to do with why these people are gathering here today to head to counterprotest the rally in Boston.

In fact, on Thursday many of them gathered to go over non-violent procedures for the rally and to go over their rights.

The 'Free Speech Rally' organizers say they are not affiliated with the organizers from Charlottesville, but there are still what some would call controversial speakers who will be in attendance today.

One Northampton resident tells Western Mass News that she’s going to the rally to spread a message of unity.

"We're representing I think the best aspirations of people in the United States. We're a multicultural society and we want justice for everyone," Paki Wieland told us.

The rally in Boston is slated to officially get underway at Noon.

