A partly sunny, warm and humid start to the weekend

We missed out on thunderstorms Friday, but scattered showers brought some measurable rain to western Mass. Areas of Cape Cod such much of the rain yesterday with several locations picking up over 5" of rain.

A cold front will move through the area from west to east this morning, but with a fair amount of low level moisture at the surface it will still feel rather humid this afternoon. Expect a warmer afternoon with temps reaching middle to even some upper 80s in the valley and lower 80s in the hill towns and Berkshires. We are looking mainly dry through the day, but a stray shower isn't totally out of the question.

As a cold front continues to slowly move east, our weather will slowly continue to improve. We will still be humid tonight, but not oppressive. Lows tonight will drop back into the lower 60s. Skies become mostly sunny tomorrow and it will not feel as humid. Highs tomorrow will top out in the lower 80s.

Surface high pressure builds in overhead Monday, bringing more sun and therefore more heat. Temps will take a run and 90 with only a few clouds around. We may reach 90 on Tuesday as well, but with more humidity as a cold front nears from the west. This front will push into our area Wednesday with more clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, cooler, drier air returns for the end of the week.

