Section of Williams St. in Longmeadow closed for crash scene

A portion of Williams Street in Longmeadow is closed for a crash scene.

The Longmeadow Police Department reports that Williams St. from Ridge Road to Merriweather Drive, has been shut down to traffic.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The Longmeadow Fire Department told Western Mass News they were called to the scene at around 11 a.m. this morning and that a section of Williams St. is closed for a "crash investigation."

No word yet if anyone was injured or how long the road would be closed. But the Longmeadow Fire Department told us "several hours."

We have a crew on the way now.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and as soon as more details emerge we'll provide an update.

