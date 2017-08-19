Partly cloudy and mild overnight. A sunny and warm Sunday

After a good deal of sunshine this afternoon skies will become partly cloudy tonight. There is the slight chance for a shower this evening but many will remain dry. A slightly cooler day is on tap for tomorrow before heat builds back in for the beginning of the week.

As a cold front continues to slowly move to the east of the region, our weather will slowly continue to improve. We will still be humid tonight, but not oppressive. Lows tonight will drop back into the lower 60s. Skies become mostly sunny tomorrow and it will not feel as humid. Highs tomorrow will top out in the lower 80s.

Surface high pressure builds in overhead Monday, bringing more sun and therefore more heat. Temps will take a run and 90 with only a few clouds around. We may reach 90 on Tuesday as well, but with more humidity as a cold front nears from the west. This front will push into our area Wednesday with more clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, cooler, drier air returns for the end of the week.

