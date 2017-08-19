Car show raises money for veteran therapy cat program

Vintage and luxury cars gathered around the Northampton Elks Lodge on Saturday for a great cause to benefit local veterans.

All of the money raised during "Cruising for Cats" car show went towards two cats who live in the medical center in Leeds.

Organizers told Western Mass News there is a lot that our veterans benefit from by having a furry friend by their side.

"Research supports that animals, whether they [are] cats, dogs, especially tend to sit with people or be with people and the family.We think it's a very fine comfort for residents and their families," said Ellie Loncto.

During the car show there was a cat beauty contest for anyone who showed up in cat-themed attire, along with prizes, food, and music.

