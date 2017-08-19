Pedestrian killed in Belchertown identified - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Pedestrian killed in Belchertown identified

Posted: Updated:
BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Northwestern district attorney's office has identified the woman who was killed after she was struck by a car Thursday night in Belchertown.

Mary Carey, spokesperson district attorney's office, said 65-year-old Margaret F. Kemp of Belchertown died when she was struck at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 202 around 11:30 p.m.

Carey told Western Mass News the vehicle that hit Kemp was heading east on Route 9 and was making a right turn onto Route 9 when they struck Kemp.

