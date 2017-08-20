Powerball jackpot climbs even higher

There was no winner in last night's drawing for the Powerball game increasing the estimated jackpot to $650 million.

The winning numbers Sunday night according to the Powerball website were 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and 13.

With the jackpot now at an estimated $650 million, that's more than $200 million than the last drawing. So what if you win this time and just want to take the money and run?

Plan on a $411.7 Million cash option.

The Powerball game has steadily increased over the last couple of months. Saturday night's drawing was the 20th since the jackpot was last hit on June 10th. In that instance a $447.8 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

The largest Powerball jackpot of all time still stands at a whopping $1.586 billion dollars set back on January 13, 2016. There were 3 winning tickets for that jackpot.

If you're interested in taking a chance, Powerball tickets are $2 and the next drawing will be held Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. (ET).

