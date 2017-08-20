1st ever New England Adventures Family Day today in Westfield for veterans

It’s the first ever New England Adventures Family Day at YMCA Camp Shepard in Westfield! The event is designed for veterans and their families to get together for outdoor sporting events and activities.

New England Adventures is connecting current and former service members and their families with the outdoors. It was started by Todd Crevier a retired U.S. Army Sergeant and his love of the outdoors is what drove him to create it.



Todd Crevier was with the Army for 10 years and he came up with the idea to bring veterans and their families to the wilderness New England has to offer after a 4 year addiction to pain meds.



He found his strength through the fields and forests, he says. Not medicine. And he’s taking that mindset to the veterans of New England.

So what can veterans and their families expect to find today?



There will be all kinds of camping activities to check out including archery, swimming, kayaking, and the ropes course. For the kids, face painting and of course some good old fashion barbecue.

Todd says there are roughly 750,000 veterans in New England and he wants to provide these great outdoor opportunities to them and the best part being… all of these events are free of charge to veterans and their families.

Now, if you're a veteran or a current service member interested in going today with the family, just click here for all the details!

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at YMCA Camp Shepard in Westfield located at 370 Northwest Road.

