Mostly sunny, warm and slightly less humid today

A sunny, warm and slightly drier day is on tap to close out the weekend. Temperatures warm back into the upper 80s to near 90 to start off the work week.

If you have outdoor plans this afternoon you are going to be just fine. Plenty of sunshine is expected with highs topping out in the lower to middle 80s. It will feel a bit more comfortable compared to yesterday as dew points fall back into the middle and upper 50s. Under clear skies tonight overnight lows will fall back into the upper 50s.

Surface high pressure builds in overhead Monday, bringing more sun and therefore more heat. Temps will take a run and 90 with only a few clouds around. Viewing for the solar eclipse on Monday afternoon should be just fine. We may reach 90 on Tuesday as well, but with more humidity as a cold front nears from the west. This front will push into our area Wednesday with more clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, cooler, drier air returns for the end of the week with temperatures running near to slightly below normal.

