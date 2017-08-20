New traffic patterns coming to downtown Springfield

Drivers should expect delays in traffic this week before heading into downtown Springfield.

Sidewalk construction in downtown Springfield and around the MGM casino site means new traffic patterns will be in place starting on Monday.

This will effect Warwick, Armory, Heywood Street and Boston Road from Bay Street, Breckwood Boulevard to Methuen Street.

Change in traffic patterns and delays are expected near the following areas:

Boland Way between East Columbus Ave. and the Memorial Bridge

Dwight St. at the intersection of 291 off ramp

Pynchon St. at East Columbus Ave.

State St. between East Columbus Ave. and Hall of Fame Ave.

Union St. between Main St. and East Columbus Ave.

