New traffic patterns coming to downtown Springfield

Drivers should expect delays in traffic this week before heading into downtown Springfield.
Sidewalk construction in downtown Springfield and around the MGM casino site means new traffic patterns will be in place starting on Monday.
This will effect Warwick, Armory, Heywood Street and Boston Road from Bay Street, Breckwood Boulevard to Methuen Street.
