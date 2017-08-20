Clear and cooler tonight. Summer time heat and humidity on the way

We saw a sunny, warm and slightly drier day is on to close out the weekend. Temperatures warm back into the upper 80s to near 90 to start off the work week. Out next chance for showers looks to come Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We did see some clouds with that sunshine at times this afternoon. After sunset we will see the skies begin to clear out. Overnight lows will run cooler than we have seen the last few nights as temperatures fall back into the upper 50s to around 60.

Surface high pressure builds in overhead Monday, bringing more sun and therefore more heat. Temps will take a run and 90 with only a few clouds around. Viewing for the solar eclipse on Monday afternoon should be just fine.

We may reach 90 on Tuesday as well, but with more humidity as a cold front nears from the west. That will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Behind the front, cooler, drier air returns for the end of the week with temperatures running near to slightly below normal.

