Humidity exits early as a drier, cooler air mass moves in

Showers and storms have moved out of the area however we are still very humid with some patchy fog. However, a cold front will move through early this morning and will bring in a much cooler and drier air mass.

Temperatures will be more comfortable today, topping off in the lower 80s as it turns much less humid. Dew points will fall into the 50's later this morning and it will turn out to be a beautiful afternoon.

High pressure will settle in tonight and will last into the weekend and perhaps next week too. We have a sunny, dry stretch that will bring September-like conditions to the northeast. Tomorrow through next week will feature daytime highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s making it feel almost fall-like for the last week of August!



