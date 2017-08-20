Humidity gone as cooler, drier air has arrived

It was hot and humid yesterday with temperatures reaching into the lower 90's. A cold front approached last night kicking off followed showers and thunderstorms and now a cooler and drier air mass is moving in. We have a beautiful stretch of weather on the way that will last for day's several days to come.

Temperatures will be more comfortable today, topping off in the lower 80s as it turns much less humid. Dew points will fall into the 50's later this morning and it will turn out to be a beautiful afternoon.

High pressure will settle in tonight and will last into the weekend and perhaps next week too. We have a sunny, dry stretch that will bring September-like conditions to the northeast. Tomorrow through next week will feature daytime highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s making it feel almost fall-like for the last week of August!



