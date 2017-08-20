Mild overnight; summer-like temperature return Tuesday

Temperatures rose to the mid-80s this afternoon, but with the partial solar eclipse occurring, temperatures fell 4-8° between 2-3pm. Fortunately we stayed mostly sunny, so many across western Mass were able to see the solar eclipse.



Overnight, skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures fall to the mid-60s.



Tuesday will be very summer-like: hot, hazy, and humid with late showers and storms. Temperatures rise to near 90° (which would be the 10th 90-degree day of the year). Dew points will also be on the muggier side, upper 60s to near 70°! By the end of the evening rush, a cold front will approach and bring a shower and storm chance with it. Expect some heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder between 6p and 12a Wednesday as the front clears out.



Wednesday will feature improving skies from some clouds to more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be back to close to average in the low 80s.



Cooler air filters in by Thursday, kicking off an incredibly sunny and dry stretch of days. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s will feel almost Fall-like for the last full week of August.

