Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Western Mass

It has been a hot and humid afternoon! Highs hit the 90° mark for the first time since July 20th. It's also extremely humid with dew points in the lower 70s!



SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH: in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire County until 12 AM. A cold front is approaching western Mass tonight and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area. The timing for storms will be from 9 pm to 3 am. A few storms could be strong to severe with isolated damaging winds and large hail. An isolated, spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out for the Berkshires.

Storms will be gone by morning and clouds will give way to sunshine. Temperatures will be more comfortable, topping off in the lower 80s as it turns less humid. It will turn out to be a beautiful afternoon.

High pressure will settle in tomorrow night and will last into the weekend and perhaps next week too. We have a sunny, dry stretch that will bring September-like conditions to the northeast. Thursday through next week will feature daytime highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s making it feel almost fall-like for the last week of August!



