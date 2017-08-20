PD: Stabbing victim walked into Mercy Medical Center - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

PD: Stabbing victim walked into Mercy Medical Center

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

An investigation is underway after Springfield police said a person walked into Mercy Medical Center with stab wounds in their head.

Lt. Rolland told Western Mass News the victim, who has not been identified, was admitted into the hospital around 6:15 p.m.

The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening. They allegedly told police the incident happened on Hampden Street in Springfield.

No one has been arrested yet, said Lt. Rolland.

Stay with Western Mass News for the latest information on this story.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.