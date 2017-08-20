PD: Stabbing victim walked into Mercy Medical Center

An investigation is underway after Springfield police said a person walked into Mercy Medical Center with stab wounds in their head.

Lt. Rolland told Western Mass News the victim, who has not been identified, was admitted into the hospital around 6:15 p.m.

The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening. They allegedly told police the incident happened on Hampden Street in Springfield.

No one has been arrested yet, said Lt. Rolland.

