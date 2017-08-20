Western MA residents prepare for the solar eclipse

In less than 24 hours, a solar eclipse will be happening and it's something many people have been waiting for.

A solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the sun and the earth completely blocks the sun.

People across the country and right here in western Massachusetts are gearing up for what is expected to be the most viewed eclipse ever.

The eclipse will be crossing 14 states in its path. On Monday we will see about a 64 percent view of the eclipse here in Massachusetts.

In other states like Idaho and Wyoming, will get to see totality, meaning they will get to see the full eclipse.

One local resident told Western Mass News she is excited to see what will happen.

"I'm very excited to see the eclipse. I do remember seeing it years ago in high school," said Davis Snow.

Some are staying close to home to watch the total eclipse, but others plan to travel.

"My aunt is driving up to Wyoming where you can actually see it go through the path, so I'm excited," Snow continued.

If you don't have a destination to view the eclipse, there are some local places that are holding viewing parties. To find out more, CLICK HERE.

Western Mass News will have team coverage all day during the eclipse. Tune in both on-air and online to see the latest.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.