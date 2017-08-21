What you need to know for today's solar eclipse

The anticipation is growing as we count down the hours to the solar eclipse and there are some things you may want to be aware of before looking up.

This will be the first visible solar eclipse the U.S. has seen in nearly 4 decades, so it’s not hard to understand why there is so much excitement and anticipation for it.

The view will be different depending on where you are today, so it’s important to keep in mind for western Mass residents exactly what you will see.

This solar eclipse occurs during the daytime when the moon passes in front of the sun and covers part of the sun’s disc.

If you take a few minutes today, you can actually see the sun gradually vanish and take the shape of a crescent moon. But you will want to make sure you have the correct glasses.

The only safe way to look directly at the non-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers.

Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for looking at the sun; they transmit thousands of times the sunlight.

Many stores across the country sold out of the glasses in a matter of days with some stores reporting selling hundreds by the hour.

If you’re without glasses still, click here to learn how to make your own.

At the time of totality, the sun will be completely covered by the moon. All that will be visible is the sun's outer atmosphere.

Millions will gather from Oregon to South Carolina along the path of totality, or the moon’s shadow, which stretches 70 miles.

Here in western Mass, we will see a partial eclipse, about 2/3 of the sun will be covered by the moon. Viewing times vary, but here in western Mass, the eclipse will be visible at 1:25 this afternoon and end at 3:58. So you really want to be ready to view the eclipse between 1 and 4 today. The peak is expected to be at 2:45.

There will be viewing parties across the area today.

From 1-4 p.m., the Springfield Museums will hold a viewing party.

Energy Park in Greenfield, 100 special solar eclipse glasses will be available for public use from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The UMass Amherst Astronomy Department will hold an event at 1:20 this afternoon at the sun-wheel.

Forbes Library in Northampton will also have a viewing party for kids starting at 2 p.m.

Also the botanic gardens at Smith College have a party planned from 1:30 to 4 p.m. where you can learn to make your own eclipse glasses.

If you can't make a trip for this eclipse, there will be another chance to view this in 7 years. Totality will be a bit closer to home this time, passing through Niagara Falls and Burlington, Vermont, but of course, the weather can certainly have an effect on the viewing.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.