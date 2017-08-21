Pedestrian killed in fatal crash in Longmeadow identified

The pedestrian who was struck and killed Saturday morning in Longmeadow has been identified by authorities.

Reanne Burke, 60, of Longmeadow was the victim.

The fatal crash occurred late Saturday morning near the area of Williams Street and Grassy Gutter Road.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office says the vehicle operator remained on scene following the accident.

"The driver of the vehicle stayed with the victim after the crash and called 9-1-1 and has been cooperative with investigators," noted James Leydon, representative for the DA's Office.

Longmeadow police shut down a portion of Williams St. for several hours Saturday while detectives worked the scene.

The deadly accident continues to be investigated by the Hampden DA's Office, State Police and the Longmeadow Police Department.

"Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni offers his sympathies to Ms. Burke’s family and friends during this difficult time," noted Leydon.

Further details have not been released.

