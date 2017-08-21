Hundreds show up for eclipse viewing at UMass Amherst

In Amherst hundreds turned out to the Sunwheel located on the UMass campus to turn their eye to the skies. Western Mass. saw 66% totality.

The turnout was incredible! Cars parked all along the road and the line was long to see the eclipse through telescopes with solar lenses here by the Sunwheel. The turnout was so much larger than organizers expected that the 50 eclipse glasses went quicker than the eclipse itself!

They came from all over to see...

"The moon is going to go sun! Jinx!" Khloe Kordeoo from London said.

First timers...

"It's my first ever so I'm really excited," Hannah Worpek from Ludlow told us.

And eclipse veterans...

"Doing public programs for 40 years. I was counting them. I've lost track. I've seen maybe 8 or 9 lunar," explained Tom Whitney, with the Astronomy Association.

Tom Whitney was asked by the UMass Astronomy Department to set up shop and point the lenses towards the sun. Despite seeing many eclipses during his 4 decades with the organization….

"Each one is different and each one has its own identity," he noted.

(How excited are you guys? Our Western Mass News crew asks)

"This much!" Uma tells us.

"100%" Dhrma adds.

Uma and Dhrma saw their first eclipse today through the telescope and using the special glasses.

"I don't think I've ever been anywhere to watch the solar eclipse I'm really busy sometimes," one of them tells us.

It wasn’t their busy schedules that kept them from seeing a solar eclipse. Today’s is the first in a 100 year span to cross the entire continental U.S. Here in Amherst amateur astronomers saw a 66% eclipse.

Whether it was their first or their 10th eclipse, those who stopped by this grassy field were able to create memories that will not be overshadowed or forgotten anytime soon.

"I really like space because in class we learned about space and it's really interesting," one eclipse viewer told us.

And if you were kept away from checking out today’s eclipse don’t fear another one is coming sooner than you might think. More on that coming up on ABC40 at 6 p.m.!

