Springfield dentist to pay $500,000 to MassHealth following investigation

A dentist from Springfield will have to return $500,000 to MassHealth after reaching a settlement with Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

Dr. Annie Watson allegedly improperly billed MassHealth for palliative care between March 2010 and June 2013. She also failed to comply with MassHealth rules associated with the use of that emergency treatment code.

Following a referral by MassHealth, the Attorney General’s office proceeded with an investigation into Dr. Watson and Gentle Smiles, which revealed Dr. Watson as the top biller of the palliative care code among all MassHealth dental providers.

Palliative care is the emergency treatment of dental pain that relieves the pain but is not curative and can include draining of an abscess or prescribing pain medication or antibiotics.

A patient’s dental record must contain the description of the treatment provided and indicate that it was given on an emergency basis.

It was revealed that Dr. Watson frequently billed for palliative care without supporting documentation, including patients’ cleanings and x-rays.

Dr. Watson will have to pay MassHealth $500,000 as restitution for improper billing under terms of the civil settlement.

Dr. Watson and her employees will also have to review and comply with all applicable state and federal statutes, and all regulations governing participation in MassHealth.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.