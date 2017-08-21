Lawsuit filed alleging human rights violations in Holyoke Public Schools

A lawsuit has been filed in federal court alleging human rights violations in Holyoke Public Schools. The suit claims the school district fails to provide adequate translation services for parents who speak limited English.

The lawsuit was filed today on behalf of an organization called 'Padres Latinos de las Escuelas de Springfield y Holyoke' -- an association of Latino parents for students enrolled in Western Massachusetts schools.

In Holyoke, about 80% of students are Latino -- which is four times the state average -- and this lawsuit alleges that the public schools fail to translate important educational documents and communications to limited English proficiency parents.

A number of parties are named in the suit including Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the state education board, Holyoke Public Schools and principals of schools in the district.

In addition to 80% of the student body identifying as Hispanic, for almost half of the district's students, English is not their first language. And, almost 20,000 Latinos live in Holyoke with over 92% of them identifying as Puerto Rican.

One piece of background in the suit shows that it is 'a violation of federal law to rely on students, siblings, friends or untrained school staff to translate or interpret for parents.'

The lawsuit alleges that some of those documents not properly translated include notices of meetings, evaluations, proposed individual education plans or IEPs, disciplinary notices, handbooks, anti-bullying information and progress reports -- just to name a few.

Holyoke Public Schools referred us to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Neither has provided us with a comment at this time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.