Hundreds view eclipse at Smith College

In Northampton, hundreds of people showed up to Smith College to see the solar eclipse.

People who attended had so many different ways to view the eclipse and they were all willing to share with anyone who asked.

What started out as a small gathering of science-minded people to watch the eclipse turned to crowds of people filled the Botanic Gardens at Smith College.

“We were expecting a small crowd and were overwhelmed by the amount of people that have shown up,” said Tim Johnson, Botanic Gardens Director.

Everyone using a different method to view the dark side of the moon, some even planning months ahead of time.

People from across the area coming together on a beautiful day to talk about astronomy is much more than organizers could have ever thought would happen.

“We're so thrilled to see the Botanic Gardens used this way and bring together people who would routinely be here to the gardens.”

And Johnson hopes that people who visited the gardens today will come back and enjoy this beautiful space right here on the Smith College campus.

