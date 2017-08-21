Thousands attended free speech rally in Boston Common this weekend

Boston’s free speech rally over the weekend resulted in mainly peaceful affairs, but the thirty-three people taken into custody during a counter-protest are headed to court this week.

One of the people we spoke to today said that for him it was an amazing experience to march with tens of thousands of others who stood against white supremacism and neo-Nazism.

In terms of crowds, the ‘free speech rally’ only had a couple dozen people show up.

40-thousand people gathered in and around Boston Common on Saturday to counter-protest a small conservative ‘free speech rally.’

“It was just really impressive, because the whole common filled up with people. Tens of thousands of people from all backgrounds.”

Thirty-three people were arrested, mostly for disorderly conduct, with arraignments set for this week.

Patrick Burke of Holyoke told Western Mass News that he only saw peaceful counter-protesters.

“The 40,000 people were peaceful. There to say their peace against this kind of politics.”

Organizers of the free speech rally said the event was mischaracterized and that it accomplished its purpose.

Boston’s Police Commissioner William Evans praised his officers for their service Saturday and Mayor Marty Walsh thanked the city for standing up to hate.

