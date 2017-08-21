22-year-old male dead following motorcycle accident in Wilbraham - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

22-year-old male dead following motorcycle accident in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Wilbraham Police responded to a Soule Road School around 4:54pm for a motorcycle accident involving a male subject.

Upon arriving on scene, the male subject was unconscious on the sidewalk. It was determined that he struck the school building after losing control of his motorcycle, and was found bleeding from his head.

He was transported to Baystate Hospital by Wilbraham Fire and pronounced dead on arrival.

The operator's identity has not yet been released.

The accident is being investigated by Wilbraham Officer's Ryan Gagner and Mass. State Police Reconstruction.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

