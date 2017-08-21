Springfield Museum hosted eclipse viewing party

Today's total solar eclipse is billed as the most watched sky event in recent history.

The Springfield Museum was packed today with families who turned out to watch the sun slip behind the moon, giving us a 66-percent partial view of the eclipse.

The museum was also one of the only places in town that actually had those gazing glasses available.

Nonetheless, a real party atmosphere to watch history in the making.

The museum handed out the 300 glasses they had in quick order, and the Springfield Stars Club brought out all their toys.

Springfield Museum Planetarium Educator David Gallup, was thrilled that so many are looking not at their phones, but up!

“This brings people out and makes people aware that this is happening! We're on the earth, it's traveling around the sun, the moon comes around the earth and boom, blocks the sun for the solar eclipse. It’s magnificent!”

The museum is already planning it's next viewing party in 2024.

That next viewing party in western Mass. will have an even better view.

It's reported to be about 90-percent, so hang on to those eclipse viewing glasses, which by the way, NASA said that if they are ISO certified, will last for the next historic event.

