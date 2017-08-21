When and how you can expect to see the next solar eclipse

Millions across the country had their eyes glued to the sky for the total solar eclipse today, but if you did happen to miss it, there’s great news.

The next solar eclipse will be in seven years, and New England will be in the path of totality.

The next total solar eclipse will be April 8, 2024.

It will have its path of totality first touching Mexico, entering the US at Texas and cut diagonal to Maine before going into Canada.

“April 8, we'll be a lot closer to the path of totality, because it will hit northern US, northern New York, north of Vermont, New Hampshire, and a big spot of Maine,” said Daniela Cazetti.

For those wanting to make the trip to see it in its full glory, this time around, it’ll only be a car ride away.

Cities in New England, such as Burlington, Vermont will be in the path of totality.

The solar eclipse after 2024 will take place in August 12, 2045.

