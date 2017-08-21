West Springfield town council takes action against blighted properties

The fight against blight continues in West Springfield.

A property maintenance ordinance was put before the town council tonight.

Mayor Reichelt told Western Mass News that construction sites may become more popular if the 'Blight Task Force' can get rid of what many consider eyesores in town.

Other people agree.

"There's been a house that's been empty for 3 years and it’s been covered with a blue tarp for a roof."

"it's really affecting the property and the neighborhood."

The first time the town contacts you, you get a warning.

Then it's a 50-dollar fine, a 100-dollar fine, a 150-dollar fine for the third violation, and then 150-dollars for each violation following.

That money goes into a fund that West Springfield would use to clean up and board up blighted properties.

