Agawam family displaced following fire; several animals rescued

Agawam Fire crews responded to a house fire on 7 Ruth Ave. around 7:21pm this evening.

The house was said to be occupied at the time of arrival, however no one in the family was hurt.

The fire was said to have started in the kitchen, and was quickly extinguished.

A number of animals were rescued from the home including:

A dog

6 rabbits

A hedgehog

A gecko

A corn snake

Hermit crabs

However, an undetermined amount of birds in the house weren't able to be rescued.

The Agawam Fire Lieutenant estimated $80,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

