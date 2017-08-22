Springfield home is a total loss after early morning fire, investigation continues

The Springfield Fire Department has knocked out the flames of a fire on Kane Street, but remain on scene extinguishing hot spots.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, they got the call of a reported house fire in the Sixteen Acres neighborhood around 4 a.m. Fire crews arrived to 21 Kane Street to find the home in flames.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

The fire department says that 21 Kane Street is a total loss and that the house next door, 15 Kane Street, was also damaged. Fire crews estimate the neighboring home to have about $20,000 in damages. That damage is believed to be on the exterior of the home only, allowing the woman living there to remain there.

Both Eversource and Colombia Gas was called to cut power to the homes and the Red Cross was called in for the victims.

Kane Street remains closed as crews continue to piece together what led to the fire and the Springfield Fire Department has confirmed that the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, including a State Police K-9 unit, have been called to investigate.

This is a developing story that Western Mass News will continue to update as more information becomes available.

