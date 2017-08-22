Agawam greenhouse destroyed by fire

A portion of a local garden center went up in flames Tuesday morning.

The owner at Decaro Brothers Garden Center has been at the site for about 30 years and said that nothing like this has ever happened.

We learned late this morning that the owner will get a citation for a violation of improper waste oil storage. The owner said that he didn't know about the violation.

In photos sent in by a Western Mass News viewer, smoke can be seen coming out of the building and crews on-scene

Agawam Police told us almost all of the fire department staff was on-scene this morning

The flames have been put out, but damage remains.

Agawam's fire chief told Western Mass News that the report about the fire came from someone who physically walked into the fire department to report the smoke.

"Unfortunately, the greenhouse was a total loss, but they stopped the fire before it spread into the building which is directly abutting it," said Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois.

Luckily, there haven't been any reports of injuries

Northwood Street was closed this morning, but streets surrounding the business on Springfield Street have been reopened

Some crews remain on-scene to clean up and monitor hot spots. They're also doing a walkthrough of the buildings to look for other possible violations.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

