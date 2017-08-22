Crews respond to fire in Agawam on Springfield Street

The Agawam Fire Department has put out a fire on Springfield Street.

Agawam police confirmed the fire with Western Mass News and said that practically the entire fire department on staff is at the scene.

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries.

Our reporter on scene says that the fire was in the rear of DeCaro Brothers Garden Center and he also reports that Northwood Street remains closed as crews remain on scene for clean up purposes and to monitor for hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and Western Mass News will continue update this story as more information becomes available.

