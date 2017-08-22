Powerball jackpot now at an estimated $700 million!

The Powerball jackpot has increased again! It's now at an estimated $700 million...that's $50 million more than previously predicted 2 days ago.

With the jackpot now at an estimated $700 million ...how much could you win if you decided to take the money and run?

How does a $443.3 million cash option sound?

The Powerball game has steadily increased over the last couple of months. Saturday night's drawing was the 20th since the jackpot was last hit on June 10th. In that instance a $447.8 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

And to think this latest jackpot is nearly that alone in cash if you want to choose that option, is not something you see often.

Interested in buying a Powerball ticket? They cost $2 and the next drawing will be held Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. (ET).

The largest Powerball jackpot of all time still stands at a whopping $1.586 billion dollars set back on January 13, 2016. There were 3 winning tickets for that jackpot.

