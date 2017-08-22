Officials: victim of Wilbraham crash identified as CT man

The motorcyclist killed after crashing into a school building in Wilbraham yesterday has been identified by the DA's Office.

Dakota Giordano, 22, from Enfield, Connecticut was the victim in that crash.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office released his identity Tuesday afternoon.

Wilbraham Police were called to the Soule Road School around 4:54 p.m. Monday for the motorcycle crash.

Upon arriving on scene, Giordano was found unconscious on the sidewalk. Investigators determined that he struck the school building after losing control of his motorcycle.

He was transported to Baystate Hospital by the Wilbraham Fire Department where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Further details regarding the crash have not been released.

The accident remains under investigation by the Wilbraham Police Department, State Police and the DA's Office.

