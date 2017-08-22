Missing Chicopee man in "danger" after being taken from nursing home

The Chicopee Police Department is looking for this missing man. He was taken by 2 females. His name is Prudencio Valle and he's 78-years-old.

Valle was reported missing to police this morning. They say his in danger.

Officers responded to the Willimansett West Nursing home on Chicopee Street just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they learned details about what had just happened.

"Upon arriving, they were told that 2 females entered the nursing to visit their father, who is a resident of the nursing home," explained Officer Mike Wilk, "They proceeded to shave his head, and mustache, and take him from the home without permission."

Police say Valley has serious medical issues and cannot care for himself. They're asking for your help in finding him.

He's described as being 5'7" weighing 185 lbs, and has green eyes.

These 2 females that police say took him without permission ..."They have no legal custody over him," noted Wilk.

"They possibly fled in a reddish/brown SUV, possibly in Springfield," adds Wilk, "They have refused to bring him back, which puts him in immediate danger, as he needs constant medical attention."

If you've seen Prudencio Valle or know where he may be, please call the Chicopee Police Department "asap" at (413)594-1700.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.