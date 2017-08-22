Missing Chicopee man found after being taken from nursing home

A missing senior citizen from Chicopee has been located tonight.

Chicopee Police sent out an alert for a missing, endangered senior citizen they said was taken from a nursing home by his daughters earlier today.

Police noted that 78-year-old Prudencio Valle was in immediate danger because he needs constant medical attention.

Officers responded to the Willimansett West Nursing home on Chicopee Street just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they learned details about what had just happened.

"Upon arriving, they were told that two females entered the nursing to visit their father, who is a resident of the nursing home," explained Officer Mike Wilk, "They proceeded to shave his head, and mustache, and take him from the home without permission."

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that Valle was dropped off by family and is safely back at the nursing home.

The daughters' motives are still unclear, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Charges are pending at this time.

