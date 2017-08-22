Contractor accused of not finishing home renovation project back in court

It was back to court Tuesday for a Springfield veteran and his wife looking for restitution.

The couple said that they gave a local contractor thousands of dollars for home improvement work that was barely started and never completed.

Today marked the third trip to Springfield District Court for Rich and Helene Kagan.



"We thought that today when we came down here, we'd find out something. It would be resolved one way or another," said Helene Kagan.



Last fall, the Kagans said that they gave Troy Lyons of Lyons Home Improvement $12,400 to build a new garage and replace the siding on their Sixteen Acres home. They said that Lyons ripped off their siding, dug a hole for the garage, then - they said - he left without a trace, leaving them out of all that money and their home in shambles.

Western Mass News has discovered that the state revoked Lyons' contractor license back in 2009 for a similar situation and last November, the Hampden County District Attorney's office got involved and filed criminal charges against Lyons.



"It's very frustrating, you know, how long is this going to go on?" Helene Kagan added.



Twice, the case was continued. The latest pre-trial hearing was scheduled today.

The Kagans are hoping the third time would be the charm.

"We continue the matter for disposition for October 16. It's our expectation to resolve the case that day," said Jeremy Powers, attorney for Troy Lyons.



The case is now put off again. Powers told Western Mass News that the October 16 date will be the last one.

"We fully expect that the case will resolve that day. We've included our own independent investigation and turned over those results to the prosecutor’s office for their review," Powers noted.



Powers said that results of that investigation are sealed, but he told Western Mass News that he expected his client will be ready to make some sort of restitution.



"I think that's a possibility, at this point, that restitution will be involved and I think we'll settle that amount on the 16th," Powers explained.



Rich Kagan added, "I hope it's true...that we have resolution, that it's all done and over, that we get paid you know what we lost. That's all we want."



In the meantime, Powers told Western Mass News that Lyons continues to work as a consultant, not a contractor.

As for the Kagans home, as we reported earlier this month, a local contractor heard about the story and stepped up to finish the job on his own time, along with many, many community volunteers.

