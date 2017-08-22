Longmeadow Police investigating string of bike thefts

Officers report that large groups of teens are behind a string of bike thefts in a Longmeadow neighborhood.

Hillcrest Avenue is quiet and family-friendly. It's the kind of close-knit neighborhood where residents look out for each other.

"We’ve never had too many problems down here," said Jennifer Byrae.



However, over the past two weeks, thieves have been scouting the area in search of bicycles. Nine bicycles in total were swiped.

Byrae had two bikes taken from her property.



"It was broad daylight which was really surprising, too," Byrae noted.



A quick-thinking neighbor spotted the suspicious activity and quickly called police.



"They caught them up at the corner, but we came home. Sure enough, there were two bikes missing," Byrae explained.



One of the bicycles was recovered while the other remains stolen.

However, if it wasn’t for the watchful neighbor, they might not have seen either of the bikes ever again.



"It lets you know that everyone is looking out for you," Byrae said.



Officers told Western Mass News groups of teens travel together on bikes - sometimes 15 or 20 riding through the streets.

If a thief eyes a more attractive bicycle, they may just ditch theirs and ride off with a bike of an unsuspecting victim.



"Take the extra steps to protect their property. Keep an eye on their neighbors," said Longmeadow Police Lt. Robert Stocks.



Stocks said that we should remain vigilant and do your part to curb criminal activity.



"We’re not trying to convey to our neighbors that the onus is on them to live under a lock and key at all times," Stocks noted.



However, keeping property out of plain sight could make all the difference.

