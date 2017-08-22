Consumers warned that some Solar Eclipse glasses expire

The total solar eclipse is over ...but another one is just a few years away. Before you store your solar specs you may want to invest in a new pair next time around.

Western Mass News found that there is an expiration date for some of those protective solar glasses.

It was a jaw-dropping celestial wonder Monday that kept star-gazers in awe.

"Oh my gosh it’s so cool!" Imani Iberiham from Springfield told us.

And in just 7 years, the natural spectacle will happen again. These protective shades make it possible to safely get a glimpse -- but not every pair is the same.

"You have to be careful of what you're using," notes Dr. Camille Latka with Chicopee Eyecare.

In the days leading up to the total solar eclipse, these were hard to come by. Stores and online retailers were selling out...rushing to ship before the eclipse.

But now that it's over, many of these now belong in the trash.

"These glasses are stamped with ISO," explains Dr. Latka.

Look for the ISO standard which would be stamped right on the glasses. Along with the ISO logo -- the last four digits will show a year. Dr. Lakta tells Western Mass News any glasses produced after 2015 do *not* have an expiration.

"Up until 2015 you were cautioned to throw them away after 3 years," Dr. Lakta says.

If it's not labeled or you are not sure if they have an expiration, it's best to discard. If not, the glasses may not protect from macular damage in 2024.

"Which is responsible for our detail vision..and damage the rods and cones," adds Dr. Latka.

When it comes to your vision it's better to be safe, than sorry.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.