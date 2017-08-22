Miss Florence Diner up for sale

A local iconic diner is up for sale. Miss Florence Diner is rich in local history, but will soon be changing hands.

It's a local landmark and the good news is that Miss Florence Diner will stay open, but under new ownership.

"It's time, it's just time," said John Zantouliadis.

Zantouliadis and his parents took over operation of the Miss Florence Diner 15 years ago.

It was not an easy decision to sell the business because of the special bond with the customers.

"The customers...every day, I walk into the back room to the kitchen and it's like walking into my living room. I see the faces every day," Zantouliadis explained.

Faces of regular customers like Michelle Perez.

"The camaraderie, it's so much fun, you know, everybody who comes in," Perez said.

It's like one big happy diner family. The diner is open 7 days a week and the customers have their favorite food.

For some customers, there's nothing like a diner.

"It feels like a diner. It's the real deal, it's historical," said Matt Mitchell of Amherst.

It's such an institution in Florence that it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1999.

Zantouliadis emphases to Western Mass News that the diner is not closing, just changing ownership.

"My only advise to them would only change name on paycheck. Everything else keep as is," Zantouliadis said.

They tell us that two potential buyers have already come forward expressing interest in the iconic diner. The listing price is $199,000.

