Food pantry moving forward after theft

A food pantry that gives food to community members free of charge every week has been broken into.

Those who need the services provided by the pantry are heartbroken that someone would take what is given away for free.

Shirl Williams goes to the Oasis Food Pantry at the Springfield Commonwealth Academy when her cupboards are bare



"I go there when I need to go there, like at the end of the month when food stamps aren't enough," Williams explained.

However, when Williams went last week and learned that the pantry that has helped her put food on the table was broken into, she was devastated



"I'm sorry...what are all these homeless people going to do?" Williams added.



Worried that the pantry might have to close after a large freezer and its contents, including meat, were stolen from the building, Williams reached out to Western Mass News.

We were able to speak with Marcus Ware, the head of the school that runs the pantry to see if they would be able to open their doors



"We still are fortunate enough to have a relationship with the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in which we are able to replenish everything, so we can still serve the needs of the community," Ware said.



This bringing a huge sigh of relief to Williams,



"[We spoke with the center and they never mentioned closing] Thank God, thank God," Williams said



Oasis Food Pantry wants everyone to know that they are still able to help anyone in the community who needs it. They currently serve 300 to 400 families.



"We are still here. Things happen and we are not going to be discouraged," Ware noted.



Although having a break-in is not encouraging, they didn't want to publicize it so that people in the community wouldn't worry about their next meal.

As for the person who stole the freezer, "sometimes people need things more than you and that's one way of looking at it," Ware added.



No matter what, they will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday, including this one.



If you would like to donate to the food pantry or the school, you can CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.