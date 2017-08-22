Eddie's Furniture continues fight against proposed nearby development

The process continues Tuesday night in the fight for Eddie's Furniture to try and change a development planned next to their store.

The owners said that if this project goes through, it would change the way they do daily business.

However, the developer said that he's not trying to disrupt anything and is willing to work with Eddie's.

Holyoke's planning board met inside city hall late Tuesday afternoon with a number of items on the agenda, including discussion about this proposed development.

The proposal wants to build two retail stores and a Dunkin Donuts on the plot of land next to Eddie's.

Eddie's said that for years, they've used that plot of land to help deliver furniture to the warehouse.

If these businesses are built, Eddie's will no longer be able to back the trucks into that area and unload. They'll have to use Hampden Street, which is a very busy road and could affect traffic safety.

Tonight, Eddie's and the developer are expected to meet with the planning board to discuss things.

"We think it's important to bring new business to the city of Holyoke, new jobs and new development. It's time," said developer Matthew Donohue.

Laura Hicks with Eddie's Furniture added, "The ultimate goal is that we can receive deliveries on our property, that pedestrians can safely cross the street, so we're asking for a pedestrian button and drivers will have smooth driving up and through Hampden Street to 91."

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told Western Mass News that he supports new business coming to the city, but also wants to protect old businesses that have been there for a long time.

Donohue said that he has tried to work with the company to not impact their business.

Tonight is only the planning board meeting. If development plans continue to move forward, it will need to go to city council for final approval.

