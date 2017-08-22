Fallen Springfield officers remembered with memorial park

Two fallen Springfield police officers are being remembered in a special way.

A park is being named in their honor for the ultimate sacrifice they made for the community.

The memorial park is being constructed at Mary Lynch School on North Branch Parkway for Officers Michael Schiavina and Alain Beauregard .

"This is a dedication to two fallen heroes," said Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

It was the night of November 12, 1985 when Schiavina and Beauregard were gunned down in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, city officials announced that the police department's Ride to Remember is in its final phase of accepting contributions toward construction of the Alain Beauregard and Michael Schiavina Memorial Park.

Delaney has been instrumental in raising money to remember fallen officers including the annual Ride to Remember.

"It's going to have three soccer fields, beautiful new grass, a playground for kids, while brothers and sisters are playing soccer, they can play on the playground," Delaney added.

The park will also have a granite memorial, as well as walking paths among other amenities.

For the families of the fallen officers, the park is a lasting tribute to the ultimate sacrifice made by their loved ones.

"My heart is full of joy, and gratefulness, happiness, it just means so much to the family," said Doris Beauregard-Shecrallah.

Mark Schiavina added, "I think it's great. Time will always remember kids playing on this field. Michael played on this field and I think 50 years from now, kids will be playing with dreams and hopes."

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said that city must remember its fallen heroes.

"We want to make sure, people realize, what our dedicated men and women in blue do day in and day out and unfortunately, at times, tragically at times, they don't come home to their families," Sarno explained.

The state has given the city a $150,000 grant with Ride to Remember matching that amount.

An early October groundbreaking is planned for the Alain Beauregard and Michael Schiavina Memorial Park.

